Branded Legacy, Inc Expands Central Florida Accounts

New Sales Executive Makes Immediate Impact

Longwood, Florida, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces expansion of sales in Central Florida Territory.

The Company hired a sales executive to expand its local central Florida footprint. With having a strong background in beverages sales, in a matter of 2 weeks, Elev8 Hemp CBD infused Iced Teas have been introduced to over 50 convenient stores in the Orlando area adding product to the shelves of twenty new locations.

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols, stated, “Hiring the right people is key to the success of the Company. We are incredibly pleased with the progress we have made in the past few weeks. We are looking forward to see a drastic expansion over the next three months.”

In addition to local expansion, Elev8 Hemp has added a new wholesale account, Masterpiece Alternatives in their two locations: Detroit Lakes, MN and Perham, MN. Elev8 Hemp CBD Iced Teas is currently in route to their locations. Store owner Jenny Hoban says about the USDA Organic Hemp Coffee, “we’ll be ready for those by next month.”

Marketing partner, TLK Fusion, is gaining traction in distribution. Their team has relationships and has made introductions to get Elev8 Hemp Coffee in with some major retail chains. The Company is expecting an update this Friday.

CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., Jermain Strong, concluded, “We have made it over some hurdles that COVID has presented and now we are seeing progress in all areas. Sales have increased over the past month, and our new sales representative is just getting started. We plan to continue to expand the sales team over the next few months and will keep our shareholders updated on all progress.”

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit:

https://spikescbdx.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com
Jermain Strong, CEO
(407)585-0840
info@brandedlegacy.com

  





