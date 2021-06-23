Disclosure of trading in own shares

Albioma declares that from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021, it carried out the following transactions in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Name of issuer LEI code Day of transaction ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily wieghted average acquisition price Market identification code ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 14/06/2021 FR0000060402 5,000 34.907332 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 15/06/2021 FR0000060402 12,000 34.9001 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 16/06/2021 FR0000060402 5,000 35.3348 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 17/06/2021 FR0000060402 15,000 34.3017 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 18/06/2021 FR0000060402 10,232 34.1734 XPAR 47,232 34.5994

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

