Albioma Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021

Press release

Paris La Défense, 23 June 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021

Albioma declares that from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021, it carried out the following transactions in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Name of issuer LEI code Day of transaction ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily wieghted average acquisition price Market identification code
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 14/06/2021 FR0000060402 5,000 34.907332 XPAR
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 15/06/2021 FR0000060402 12,000 34.9001 XPAR
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 16/06/2021 FR0000060402 5,000 35.3348 XPAR
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 17/06/2021 FR0000060402 15,000 34.3017 XPAR
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 18/06/2021 FR0000060402 10,232 34.1734 XPAR
        47,232 34.5994  

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About Albioma Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		www.albioma.com

 

 

