WISeKey Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform - an Ecosystem for Trading Luxury Goods, Artwork and Other High-Value Collectibles

After successfully testing market viability with several successful NFT auctions, WISeKey today launched its own platform for trading high-value NFTs from the collectible and luxury space incorporating provenance, proof of ownership, and follow-on monetization control into the NFTs

Geneva – June 23, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today launched its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (https://www.wise.art). The platform follows a series of market tests – selling high value NFTs and testing the appetite of the art and collectible community – and incorporates the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. 

Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design. 

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey’s various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. 

The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous – if they so choose – while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace. 

The launch of the WISe.Art platform comes after the successful launch of two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch - the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece by Jean-Claude Biver, and the Jacob & Co NFT a 3-D animation produced by the brand and inspired by its Epic SF24 travel watch with two added features to make it a bespoke digital creation, a tourbillon and a split-flap system.

