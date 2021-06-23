IPG Names Heide Gardner Global Culture Officer

As IPG’s first Global Culture Officer, Gardner will build on the long-standing position she has earned as an industry thought-leader, and will build strategic partnerships with a cross-section of businesses, NGOs, business leaders, creative communities, as well as academic institutions and other organizations shaping public policy. Gardner will also advise senior leadership across the enterprise, as well as continue to represent IPG for forums focused on systemic and structural change, such as the Unstereotype Alliance, United Nations Global Compact, The Business Roundtable, World Economic Forum on Diverse Representation in Media, Coqual, and the Executive Leadership Council.

New York, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has appointed Heide Gardner to the newly-created position of Global Culture Officer. She currently serves as IPG’s Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. In her new position, Gardner will take a leadership role in shaping the values-based company’s strategic, long-term vision on a broad range of social justice issues and well-being for underserved and under-represented communities, and ways in which the company can engage with its clients and partners on these issues to achieve sustainable business goals.

Gardner will move into the Global Culture Officer role on August 1st, transitioning her current operational responsibilities to a new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer to be announced, who will take over day-to-day strategy and program delivery of the DE&I function across IPG, working in conjunction with DEI leadership at Interpublic’s companies.

Gardner has been widely recognized for her contributions to the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda especially within the advertising and marketing industry, where she was the driving force behind IPG’s award-winning initiatives and thought leadership.

“Since joining us in 2003, Heide has helped us build industry-leading programs that address a range of diversity and inclusion challenges and to make progress in our ongoing journey to improving equity across Interpublic. She is a sought-after leader on social justice and equity issues who consistently brings a valuable range of insights and experience to the table,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG. “She’s therefore a natural choice to further build our thought and practice leadership in areas of social impact and equity. For many years, her insights and guidance have been integral to IPG’s senior leadership, as well as our operating unit leadership. And her ability to foster far-reaching collaborative relationships has made a mark not only within our sector, but also within the broader business community. Her new role as Global Culture Officer will allow her to dedicate more time to that type of broad-based, strategic activity. Heide’s ability to connect businesses with thought partners and community leaders places her among a small group that can effectively engage on larger, strategic issues at this time of great need,” he continued.