Milestone Scientific Expands Medical Sales Team to Capitalize on Growing Interest in CompuFlo Including Appointment of Senior Industry Sales Executive Chet Trechock as VP of Sales for Medical

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, "We are witnessing growing interest in our CompuFlo Epidural Instrument and CathCheck System among anesthesiologists and hospitals. This interest is due, in part, to more hospitals re-opening their facilities to outside sales representatives, as well as the safety and economic value proposition of our system. Previously, we had made the strategic decision to await the recovery of the pandemic prior to investing heavily in salesforce expansion, which allowed us to preserve capital and extend our cash runway. However, we are now aggressively building our sales and marketing organization to capitalize on these opportunities. Specifically, we have expanded our sales team to 10 representatives, including 7 seasoned sales executives hired in just over the past two months alone.”

“I am especially pleased to announce the appointment of Chet Trechock as our new Vice President of Sales for Medical. We believe having such a strategic sales leader with a proven track record in both medical devices and in the field of epidural drug delivery will help accelerate our growth and support our expansion initiatives to more aggressively market our instruments and consumables nationwide. Chet’s extensive relationships with key opinion leaders and physicians in the field of epidural drug delivery will be invaluable as we work towards our goal of establishing our technology as the standard of care in epidural procedures during labor and delivery.”

Mr. Chet Trechock is a proven medical device sales executive with over 25 years of experience across diverse organizations, from world-leading companies to start-ups, with a focus on pain management, neurosurgery, neurology, and orthopedics. Mr. Trechock has a proven track record transforming sales organizations and driving performance of single/multi-channel sales networks. Most recently, Mr. Trechock served as Vice President of Nationwide Sales at Flowonix Medical, Inc., where he was instrumental in increasing annual sales to record levels, approximately 100% higher than pre-COVID levels, and capturing significant market share for the company’s drug infusion device by rebuilding regional sales operations, as well as introducing physician-engagement programs. Prior to that, Mr. Trechock was Regional Sales Director at Nevro, where he led the U.S. launch of a high-frequency spinal cord stimulation device, recruiting a team of over 30 sales reps and clinical specialists. While in this role, he was the top-ranked sales executive in terms of revenue across a 12-state territory. Previously, Mr. Trechock served as Territory Manager at Stryker Interventional Spine, where he generated multi-million dollar revenue growth in a territory that had previously been difficult to penetrate. Prior to that, Mr. Trechock was Regional Manager, New York City at Smith & Nephew Endoscopy, where he led the most profitable region and contributed to boosting market share of the disposal implantable devices and operating room capital equipment by transitioning the sales organization to a direct-sales team model. Earlier in his career, Mr. Trechock was District Sales Manager at Medtronic Neurological, where he brought new neurosurgery products to market and propelled New York/New Jersey district sales by 300% to become the national leader in the area of spinal cord and deep brain stimulation, and top district of the year. Mr. Trechock holds Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Connecticut.