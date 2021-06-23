checkAd

Ecofin Announces Appointments to Newly Formed Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021   

Industry leaders partnering to help expand the firm's role as a catalytic, global impact leader

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board and the five business executives who sit upon it. The Advisory Board is comprised of distinguished sustainable finance community leaders who will provide strategic counsel and utilize their experience to amplify Ecofin's impact as a sustainable specialist. This accomplished group will provide further oversight to Ecofin's focus on sustainability and impact objectives.

Brent Newcomb, President of Ecofin, will serve as the Executive Liaison to the Board. In establishing the Advisory Board, Ecofin sought members with active leadership roles in sustainability and impact fields, mission-driven leaders aligned with making a positive impact on society and the environment, and the ability to provide insights into Ecofin's focus areas of climate action, water and social impact investing. The Advisory Board members are:



Jenn Pryce

President and CEO of
Calvert Impact Capital



Michaela Edwards

Partner at Capricorn
Investment Group



Rehana Nathoo

Founder & CEO of
Spectrum Impact

 


Ron Cordes

Advisor to Lovell Minnick and
Co-Founder & former CEO of AssetMark and Co-Founder of Cordes Foundation



Brad Hilsabeck

