Ecofin Announces Appointments to Newly Formed Advisory Board

Industry leaders partnering to help expand the firm's role as a catalytic, global impact leaderLEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board and the five …

Industry leaders partnering to help expand the firm's role as a catalytic, global impact leader

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board and the five business executives who sit upon it. The Advisory Board is comprised of distinguished sustainable finance community leaders who will provide strategic counsel and utilize their experience to amplify Ecofin's impact as a sustainable specialist. This accomplished group will provide further oversight to Ecofin's focus on sustainability and impact objectives.

Brent Newcomb, President of Ecofin, will serve as the Executive Liaison to the Board. In establishing the Advisory Board, Ecofin sought members with active leadership roles in sustainability and impact fields, mission-driven leaders aligned with making a positive impact on society and the environment, and the ability to provide insights into Ecofin's focus areas of climate action, water and social impact investing. The Advisory Board members are: