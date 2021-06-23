J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan



ABOUT YOU Holding AG



Stabilization Notice in accordance with Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





23 June 2021





J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: +49 69 71240) acting as the stabilization manager in connection with the admission to trading of shares of ABOUT YOU Holding AG on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) hereby gives notice that, on 23 June 2021, it exercised the greenshoe option granted by the lending shareholders in connection with over-allotments for 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) at the placement price of EUR 23.00 per share.



With the exercise of the greenshoe option, the stabilization period has ended. No Stabilization in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 5-7 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 was undertaken during the stabilization period.





Disclaimer and Other Notices



This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful, including without limitation, the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions.



This announcement and the information contained herein, is not an offer of securities for sale in, and is not for transmission to or publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the "United States"). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the securities discussed herein is being made in the United States.

