At Home Opens Two New Stores in June

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it has opened two new home décor stores in June, bringing the retailer’s store count to 228.

At Home Opens Two New Stores in June. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells over 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

  • Sacramento, CA
    • 8320 Delta Shores Circle S.
    • Now Open
  • Denver, CO
    • 8585 Yosemite St
    • Now Open

At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, and shoppers will discover new collections from interior designers Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd. At Home’s new locations will award gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks program.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 228 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

