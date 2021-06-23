23/2021・Trifork Holding AG Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange postponed

checkAd

Company announcement no. 23 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 June 2021

Trifork Holding AG Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange postponed

On June 15, 2021, SIX Swiss Exchange granted Trifork approval to list the Trifork shares in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange. As a consequence, Trifork after consulting our advisors and approval of our board on June 17 decided and announced the decision to list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange as a dual listing following the successful IPO and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The intention was to start trading as of 28 June 2021.

Trifork has been informed by SIX Swiss Exchange that FINMA (Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) considers applying of the Ordinance on Trading of Swiss Equity Securities on Foreign Exchanges (Verordnung über die Anerkennung ausländischer Handelsplätze für den Handel mit Beteiligungspapieren von Gesellschaften mit Sitz in der Schweiz) issued in November 2018 which creates legal uncertainty. Trifork will seek to clarify the situation with the Swiss authorities before proceeding with a potential Swiss listing as Trifork remains fully committed to the existing listing and trading of its shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

There will be no impact on the listing and trading of Trifork’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The Board of Directors will provide an update on the potential listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in due course.


For further information, please contact:

Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Swiss Media
Dynamics Group AG
Philippe Blangey, Partner
prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 785 46 32

Danish Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 230,000 people and with more than 23 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on https://www.trifork.com

This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Trifork Holding Ltd assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This announcement serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

 

