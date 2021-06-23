Establishment Labs Breaks Ground on Third Facility, Preparing to Expand Capabilities in Manufacturing, R&D, and Medical Education

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new SulayIöm Innovation Campus in Costa Rica. When complete, the new facilities will total approximately 145,000 square feet (13,500 square meters) and will support the company’s continued global growth with additional capacity and capabilities in manufacturing, R&D, digital media, training, and medical education.

“The groundbreaking on our Sulayöm Innovation Campus is a critical next step in our growth, as Motiva Implants continue to gain recognition as a new standard in breast aesthetics,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO and Founder of Establishment Labs. “The name Sulayöm comes from Bribri, an indigenous Costa Rican language, and is translated to mean, ‘The place in the mountains at the center of the world.’ This new, state of the art facility will give us the manufacturing capacity to support our planned global growth over the next several years, from entering the U.S. and China to our market expansion initiatives in minimally invasive breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction. We are also expanding our research labs for new development programs and enhancing our digital media outreach, training, and medical education capabilities. The campus underscores our commitment to a sustainable future and will continue our traditions of being carbon neutral and utilizing sustainable materials and methods. After just a decade of commercial sales with Motiva, we now look forward to expanding our capacity so that we can supply more than half of the current worldwide market.”