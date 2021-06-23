checkAd

Pushpay Invests in Student Technology Program, Sponsors Mission InspirEd’s Virtual Hackathon Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021   

As part of Pushpay’s continued investment in innovation and technology, this is the second technology-focused event the company has sponsored this year

REDMOND, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, is partnering to support InspirEd Hacks, a national hackathon event taking place June 25-27. This year’s digital coding competition focuses on empowering communities through education, and brings together students and young developers from across the nation to create innovative approaches to improve education in local communities.

As a part of Pushpay’s continued focus to invest in innovation and technology, the Company is eager to partner with local organizations that are helping lead digital transformation for the greater good. The hackathon brings together students ages 10-18 years to showcase their creativity and coding talents in order to develop solutions aimed to improve education through computer science. Teams will compete for prizes and top placement in one of three categories which include best use of machine learning, best game design and most inspired hack.

“COVID-19 surfaced the irreplaceable role of technology in education, and also the reality that not all schools had the tools and resources to effectively transition to online learning overnight,” said Shreyas Subramanian, Marketing Director at Mission InspirEd. “As students who have experienced this first-hand, we’re excited to come together and challenge each other to dream big and develop solutions to support the future of education.”

Much like the more than 11,000 churches that Pushpay partners with today, schools and education institutes have also been significantly impacted during COVID-19. As the pandemic spurred nationwide school closures in nearly 190 countries, nearly 1.6 billion people were impacted globally—which is roughly 90 percent of total enrolled learners. This has also sparked rapid growth in the education technology industry. Some analysts predict that the projected growth in edtech will be from innovations from today’s youth, who have experienced remote learning first-hand.

