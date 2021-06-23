Navion Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting and Management Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Company") a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 (as amended …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Company") a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 (as amended …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Company") a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 (as amended effective January 1, 2021, the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated May 17, 2021, were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The previous directors of Peter Hughes, Livio Susin and Scott Reeves were all re-elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore and among other things, and in accordance with the CPC Policy, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favor of: (i) certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan; (ii) the removal of consequences associated with failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy) within 24 months of the Company's listing date; (iii) certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement; and (iv) approval to pay a finder's fee to a Non-Arm's Length Party of the Company upon completion of its Qualifying Transaction, all as more particularly set forth in the Circular (collectively, the "Disinterested Shareholder Resolutions").