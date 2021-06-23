checkAd

New Optum Mobile Clinic Brings Health Care to Utahns Where They Live and Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 19:00  |  34   |   |   

Optum Care Network Utah, a part of information and technology-enabled health services business Optum, is making it easier for patients to receive preventive and wellness care with the launch of its new Optum Mobile Clinic. The mobile clinic helps reduce common barriers to health care, such as scheduling challenges, lack of transportation and work obligations, which often put preventive and wellness checkups out of reach. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 also caused an estimated 41% of U.S. adults to delay or avoid care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005339/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 363,43€
Hebel 11,84
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 437,20€
Hebel 10,43
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The new Optum Mobile Clinic with exit stairs. (Source: Capture Film Co. for Optum)

The new Optum Mobile Clinic with exit stairs. (Source: Capture Film Co. for Optum)

“We saw the challenges many Utahns had with making their health and wellness appointments, not to mention those of their parents or grandparents,” said Shelly Martin, president, Optum Care Network Utah. “The Optum Mobile Clinic makes access to quality preventive and wellness care easier by bringing it right to people – close to their homes and workplaces.”

With one-third of all deaths in the country attributed to chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke or cancer, annual wellness visits and screenings play an important role in preventive care, early diagnosis and proper care, which can increase quality of life and longevity. UnitedHealth Group, Optum’s parent company, recently announced in its Sustainability Report that the company is committed to increasing the percent of members receiving preventive care services annually to 85% by 2030.

The mobile clinic provides a range of adult health and wellness services, including diagnostics for chronic illnesses such as breast cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, as well as other common screenings such as bone density. At 45-feet-long, the mobile clinic has two separate and private exam rooms, a radiology lab, and a modern and welcoming check-in lobby.

The mobile clinic is staffed by two licensed nurse practitioners, two medical assistants and a radiology technician. All are readily available in one place, reducing travel and wait times for patients. In addition, care visits are scheduled in one-hour blocks – with no overlapping appointments – offering dedicated time to meet a patient's needs and concerns. At the conclusion of each visit, a takeaway wellness summary is provided to better assist patients and their physicians with decisions and care.

The clinic serves 10 counties including Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber. Each week, the mobile clinic travels to network physician offices, community and senior centers, local shopping malls and public events with partnering organizations like Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.

“We are excited for this new service because it’s going to benefit older adults and people who are low-income,” said Paul Leggett, division director for Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services.

The mobile clinic is available to Medicare Advantage patients who choose a provider in the Optum Care Network.

Optum Care Network Utah is a group of doctors, advanced care providers, specialists and hospitals that work together to provide Medicare-eligible patients with personalized and collaborative medical care. In addition, Optum operates two primary care facilities— one focused on aging adults — two community centers and a mobile clinic.

Optum Care Network Utah is available to people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans located within the covered service area. People can contact their health plan to find out if Optum providers participate in their current health plan’s network.

Visit optumcare.com/mobileclinic to learn more about the Optum Mobile Clinic and available screenings. To schedule an appointment, Optum members can call 1-800-638-5841, TTY 711.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 190,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.optum.com.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Optum Mobile Clinic Brings Health Care to Utahns Where They Live and Work Optum Care Network Utah, a part of information and technology-enabled health services business Optum, is making it easier for patients to receive preventive and wellness care with the launch of its new Optum Mobile Clinic. The mobile clinic helps …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.06.21
5 sichere Aktien, die im nächsten Crash ein Kauf sind
16.06.21
Rory McIlroy Helps UnitedHealthcare Launch Effort to Encourage Healthier Habits for Americans and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Pledges Received for a Health Campaign in One Month
15.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
13.06.21
3 Gesundheitsaktien, die bis 2035 wertvoller als Roche und Johnson & Johnson sein könnten
09.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Provides Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions
07.06.21
UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana
27.05.21
United Health Foundation Launches $3 Million Partnership with CAMBA, Inc. to Improve Access to Prenatal Care for Brooklyn’s Most Vulnerable Residents
26.05.21
United Health Foundation Partners with Valle del Sol Community Health in Arizona to Improve Children's Access to Care
25.05.21
Bassett Healthcare Network and Optum Launch Strategic Relationship to Advance Quality Care and Improve Experiences for Patients in Central New York