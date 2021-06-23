checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2021, after the market closed, Athira announced that it had placed its president and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University. According to media reports, the investigation concerned scientific papers Dr. Kawas had authored in which multiple images appeared to have been manipulated.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.09, or approximately 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Athira securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

