Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the acquisition of Paramit Corporation

  • Tecan to acquire Paramit Corporation, a leading OEM developer and manufacturer of medical devices and life sciences instruments, for a total consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million)
  • In full year 2021, Paramit is expected to generate around USD 280m in sales (CHF 257m) and around USD 50m EBITDA (CHF 46m), before acquisition-related costs
  • Transaction expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to earnings per share (EPS) upon closing 
  • Adds complementary expertise, broadens design, development and manufacturing capabilities
  • Expansion into the attractive and fast-growing medical device market segment, close to Tecan’s own core competencies
  • Combined entity with leading OEM offering, well diversified, differentiated and fully complementary portfolio of products and services
  • Significantly strengthens geographic footprint in the US, the largest life sciences and healthcare market in the world

Männedorf, Switzerland, June 23 2021 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Paramit Corporation and its affiliates (“Paramit”) for a total purchase consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million). Paramit, headquartered in Morgan Hill (CA), US, is a leading OEM developer and manufacturer of medical devices and life sciences instruments. With the addition of approximately USD 300 million in revenues (CHF 276 million) expected in 2022, the acquisition will further extend Tecan’s position in solutions for life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). It will also add a new business vertical in the attractive and fast-growing market for medical devices. The acquisition will bring significant engineering as well as cost-competitive manufacturing capabilities, both in North America and in the APAC region. Equipped with proprietary computer-directed assembly technology, these facilities deliver ultra-flexible production planning, while reducing the potential for errors (“zero-defect manufacturing”).

Tecan CEO, Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, commented: “We are delighted to bring the Paramit Team into the Tecan Group. The company’s extensive OEM offering and its state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities will strengthen our market reach and enable us to more effectively meet customer needs, scaling innovation from research all the way to the clinic. In addition to extending our core markets of life science research and diagnostics, the acquisition will also open a whole new growth market in the field of medical devices. At Tecan, we share Paramit’s strong customer-centric culture, expertise and track record in quality and regulatory affairs, which are key differentiators in the industry and essential for OEM success in regulated markets. Paramit’s geographic presence is complementary to that of Tecan, benefitting both parties. Tecan will gain new highly efficient manufacturing capacity in Asia and a strong presence for its OEM business in North America. At the same time, Paramit will gain access to Tecan’s existing sales channels in other parts of the world. These opportunities will help us to broaden our customer base and offering, while further strengthening our ability to serve the healthcare market.”

