Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture

Fiberon has partnered with Breezesta to offer Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta, an assortment of premium, sustainable outdoor furniture hand selected to complement Fiberon decking and railing. The carefully curated collection, launching online in June 2021, features durable, stylish, eco-friendly outdoor furniture that will be sold directly through Fiberon at fiberonfurniture.com.

Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta, a curated collection of premium, sustainable outdoor furniture, is hand selected to complement your outdoor living space. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today’s homeowners are spending more time shopping online, and the launch of Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta on fiberonfurniture.com moves Fiberon into a new distribution channel.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Fiberon, a leader in decking and railing, and entering into a new specialty, premium marketing segment. This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy and type of outdoor furniture,” said Renate Keares, vice president of sales and marketing with Casual Living Unlimited, maker of Breezesta.

Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta will be offered in two collections – the Chill Collection and the Coastal Collection – that feature comfortable, premium recycled outdoor seating options and coordinating tables.

The innovative and versatile Fire & Ice Table adds a special touch to any outdoor entertaining space – gather around a warm fire on a cool summer night, or fill the bowl with ice to keep drinks cool on a hot afternoon. The Fire & Ice Table is also sized perfectly for accommodating dining.

“Our new partnership with Breezesta aligns perfectly with our mission to provide durable, sustainable outdoor living products, available through a customer-friendly, easy-to-order ecommerce website,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development at Fiberon. “Homeowners are spending more time outside and they want to transition seamlessly between their indoor and outdoor spaces. Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta provides products that combine the comfort and style of indoor living with the durability required for the outdoors.”

