Press release

Paris, 23 June 2021

 

Not for distribution in the United States of America

 

Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of 1.5 billion across two tranches

 

Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of 1.5 billion across two tranches: a 5-year 0.0% EUR 700 million bond and a 13-year 0.75% EUR 800 million bond.

 

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread
EUR Fixed rate 2026 700 million 0.00% m/s + 25 bps
EUR Fixed rate 2034 800 million 0.75% m/s + 55 bps

 

J.P.Morgan AG, Société Générale, Bank of America Securities, La Banque Postale, MUFG, Santander, Standard Chartered and UniCrédit are acting as Bookrunners.

 

J.P.Morgan and Société Générale are acting as Global Coordinators.

 

With these offerings, Orange is pursuing its prudent and active balance sheet management policy.

 

 

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2021, including 80,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

 

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

 

Press contacts:

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11

Caroline Cellier; caroline.cellier@orange.com; +33 6 07 25 00 06

 

CAUTION: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

This press release, of a purely informative nature, is not and cannot in any way be construed as an offering to sell any securities, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933, as modified. They cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. No public offer of these securities has been or will be made in the United States or elsewhere.

Attachment





Disclaimer

