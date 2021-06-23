DSG Global, Inc. and Imperium Motor Corp. Build on Successful Grand Opening with Arrival of the Skywell 12 Meter All Electric City Bus and Terra Trucks

The Skywell 12 Meter model is one of the highest quality and most efficient fully electric buses in the industry. With five dedicated factories, delivery time can be achieved in as little as 90 days in many cases. Skywell is one of the top suppliers of electric buses worldwide and is known for its great designs and durability.

SURREY, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) announces today that the Skywell 12 Meter Fully Electric City Bus and Terra Trucks have arrived in Port Hueneme, California.

Also just arrived at Port Hueneme are the highly anticipated Terra Trucks. Both two- and four-wheel drive models have landed and will be undergoing further development, testing and homologation work. The drivetrains will be upgraded to the American Made UQM/Danfoss Electric Motor. The Power Phase Pro 135 is intelligently designed for maximum performance and versatility. Providing up to 95% efficiencies, this system consists of a high performance, liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor and a high-power, liquid-cooled inverter with a full featured digital signal processor controller.

“The arrival of the 12 Meter Bus and the Terra Trucks are a major step in our continued commitment to the electrification of the North American transportation,” commented Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motor Corp. “Our fully developed Terra-e Truck will be unveiled at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show in November.”

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.