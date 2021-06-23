checkAd

Conifex Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2021, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the management nominees were elected by ballot as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld
     
Kenneth A. Shields 88.02% 11.98%
David E. Roberts 83.45% 16.55%
Michael Costello 88.21% 11.79%
Janine North 83.38% 16.62%
Charles P. Miller 83.34% 16.66%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Winny Tang  Kristen Stinson
Chief Financial Officer  Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Services
(604) 216-6821 (604) 216-6835

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, B.C.





