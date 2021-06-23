checkAd

Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Share option scheme for senior executives and allocation of options 2021

At Mowi ASA’s (the “Company”) annual general meeting (“AGM”) on 9 June 2021 the Board of Directors was authorised to grant options under the Share Option Scheme to Senior Executives, as described in Mowi’s guidelines for remuneration of leading personnel (the “Guidelines”). On 23 June 2021 the Board of Directors granted 1.675 million options with a strike price of NOK 247.1395, corresponding to 107.5% of the volume weighted average share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange at the date of the AGM, to a total of 34 individuals.

In accordance with the Guidelines , the options have a term of 4 years but will become exercisable immediately if a mandatory bid is made for all of the shares in Mowi, if a voluntary offer is followed-up with a forced transfer of shares in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or if Mowi is the non-surviving entity in a merger with another company.

The number of shares and the strike price will be adjusted for dividends and changes in the equity capital during the term of the option according to the Oslo Stock Exchange's derivative rules and provisions in the option agreements. Total profit through the exercise of the option in a year is capped at two years’ salary for the option holder. If the profit exceeds this limit, the number of shares to be issued will be reduced accordingly.

The following primary insiders in the Company have been allocated options according to the above, please see attached allocation details. The primary insiders have the following number of shares and options, adjusted for dividends paid, in the Company.

  Total number of Options granted Total options
Name shares owned in 2021 outstanding
Ivan Vindheim
(CEO) 		7 413 200 000 544 594
Kristian Ellingsen
(CFO) 		753 100 000 155 283
Øyvind Oaland
(COO Farming Norway) 		5 141 100 000 208 764
Ben Hadfield
(COO Farming Scotland and Ireland) 		7 623 100 000 369 208
Fernando Villarroel
(COO Farming Americas) 		165 100 000 231 446
Ola Brattvoll
(COO Sales & Marketing) 		9 984 100 000 369 208
Atle Kvist
(COO Feed) 		296 100 000 181 303
Catarina Martins
(CTO & Chief Sustainability Officer) 		2 216 25 000 76 149
Anne Lorgen Riise
(Chief HR Officer) 		1 111 25 000 103 610
Kim Galtung Døsvig
(Investor Relations & Head of Treasury) 		889 25 000 103 610

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

