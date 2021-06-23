At Mowi ASA’s (the “Company”) annual general meeting (“AGM”) on 9 June 2021 the Board of Directors was authorised to grant options under the Share Option Scheme to Senior Executives, as described in Mowi’s guidelines for remuneration of leading personnel (the “Guidelines”). On 23 June 2021 the Board of Directors granted 1.675 million options with a strike price of NOK 247.1395, corresponding to 107.5% of the volume weighted average share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange at the date of the AGM, to a total of 34 individuals.



In accordance with the Guidelines , the options have a term of 4 years but will become exercisable immediately if a mandatory bid is made for all of the shares in Mowi, if a voluntary offer is followed-up with a forced transfer of shares in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or if Mowi is the non-surviving entity in a merger with another company.