checkAd

Analog Devices Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 20:30  |   |   |   

Analog Devices, Inc. was recognized as a GM Overdrive Award winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. Analog Devices was one of only 26 companies to be selected as an Overdrive winner in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005889/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Analog Devices!
Long
Basispreis 150,67€
Hebel 11,94
Ask 1,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 178,25€
Hebel 10,48
Ask 1,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Analog Devices Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Analog Devices Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

First presented in 2012, GM’s Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM’s Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.

“Analog Devices has enjoyed a long and productive business relationship with General Motors,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices. “We are excited to receive the prestigious GM Overdrive Award for our wireless battery management system. This ADI technology delivers maximum flexibility for GM’s Ultium platform and enables General Motors to scale its electric vehicle fleets into volume production across a wide range of vehicle classes. The ADI team looks forward to future endeavors with General Motors.”

As part of the annual awards, GM also recognized 122 companies as a Supplier of the Year for consistently exceeding GM’s expectations, providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2020 calendar year.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About ADI’s Wireless Battery Management System (wBMS)

Analog Devices’ wBMS eliminates the traditional wired harness — saving up to 90% of the wiring and up to 15% of the volume in the battery pack — and offers uncompromising performance and flexibility to deliver optimized range and accuracy over the life of the battery. wBMS also enables the remote monitoring of battery health data throughout the battery lifecycle – from assembly to warehouse and transport through installation, maintenance and into a second-life phase. To learn more about wBMS visit: https://www.analog.com/en/applications/markets/automotive-pavilion-hom ...

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

(ADI-Web)

Analog Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award Analog Devices, Inc. was recognized as a GM Overdrive Award winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. Analog Devices was one of only 26 companies to be selected as an Overdrive winner in 2020. This press release features …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Development of O-RAN Solutions
17.06.21
Analog Devices Announces Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings to Achieve Last Mile Connectivity in Process, Factory and Building Automation
10.06.21
Analog Devices to Participate in NASDAQ Investor Conference
04.06.21
Analog Devices to Participate in Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference and Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
03.06.21
Analog Devices to Participate in Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
01.06.21
Analog Devices to Participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
26.05.21
Analog Devices Expands BMS Portfolio to Enable Continuous Battery Monitoring
24.05.21
Analog Devices to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference