Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Declares Distributions

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PWI, PWI.PR.A) – Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce distributions to class A shareholders for the record date in June as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Ticker Amount
June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 PWI $0.06667

The Company also announces a distribution to preferred shareholders for the record date in June as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Ticker Amount
June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 PWI.PR.A $0.05632

Distributions for the preferred shares for the June 30, 2021 record date have been adjusted to cover the period from the closing of the initial public offering on May 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The Company offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides Class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading platforms (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset values when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Company. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.





