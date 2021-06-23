Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Declares Distributions

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PWI, PWI.PR.A) – Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce distributions to class A shareholders for the record date in June as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Ticker Amount June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 PWI.PR.A $0.05632

Distributions for the preferred shares for the June 30, 2021 record date have been adjusted to cover the period from the closing of the initial public offering on May 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The Company offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides Class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

