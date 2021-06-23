checkAd

Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

23.06.2021, 20:30   

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee % of Votes
For 		% of Votes Withheld
Larry Taylor 98.771% 1.229%
Andrew Clark 98.513% 2.487%
Jason Sparaga 97.516% 2.484%
Daniel Peloquin 97.509% 2.491%
Joseph Quarin 98.790% 1.210%
Lucio Di Clemente 98.7905 1.210%

The voting results for the Appointment of the Auditor were as follows:

  • Appointment of Auditor: 99.918% voted for the resolution and 0.082% of the votes were withheld

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

- 30-

Media Inquiries: 
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

Financial and Investor inquiries:
Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
investors@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

