Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2021.

As of the May 17, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, there were 89,649,915 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 30,440,980 common shares (33.95%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.