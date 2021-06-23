checkAd

Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 20:20  |   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2021.

As of the May 17, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, there were 89,649,915 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 30,440,980 common shares (33.95%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

  1. Set the number of Directors at six (6). The Company's shareholders approved a resolution to set the number of Directors of the Company at six (6). The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For

 

Withheld

100.0%

 

0.0%

 2. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:

Nominee

 

For

 

Withheld

Brian Bosse

 

100.0%

 

0.0%

Marc Johnson

 

100.0%

 

0.0%

Bryan Loree

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
SK global chemical to Acquire 10 Percent Equity Stake in Loop Industries, Companies Announce ...
ePlay Provides Corporate Update on Fan Freak App Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by Canadian ...
Goldplay Strengthens Portuguese Portfolio – Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Past Producing ...
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and ...
NextSource Materials Initiates Technical Study for 150,000 TPA Phase 2 Expansion of Molo Graphite ...
ARTIKA's Newest Project Reveals Frida Kahlo's at Her Most Intimate
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update