Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2021.
As of the May 17, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, there were 89,649,915 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 30,440,980 common shares (33.95%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:
- Set the number of Directors at six (6). The Company's shareholders approved a resolution to set the number of Directors of the Company at six (6). The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:
|
For
|
Withheld
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
2. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:
|
Nominee
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Brian Bosse
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
Marc Johnson
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
Bryan Loree
