Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20 23-Jun-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20



Malta, 23 June 2021. The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting and to propose to the shareholder meeting a share split of 1:20. Every single share should be split into twenty shares with a nominal value of € 0.05 per share.

Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street

Sliema SLM 1605, Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street SLM 1707 Sliema Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com Internet: cryptology-ag.com ISIN: MT0001770107 WKN: A2JDEW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1211368

End of Announcement DGAP News Service