DGAP-Adhoc Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20

23-Jun-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20

Malta, 23 June 2021. The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting and to propose to the shareholder meeting a share split of 1:20. Every single share should be split into twenty shares with a nominal value of € 0.05 per share.

Contact:
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Jefim Gewiet (COO)
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street
Sliema SLM 1605, Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1211368

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1211368  23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

ZeitTitel
20:30 Uhr
20:30 Uhr
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 09/06/2021 is €154.74
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 09/06/2021 is €154.74
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
03.06.21
Cryptology Asset Group investiert 100 Mio. USD in Krypto-Risikokapitalfonds
03.06.21
Cryptology Asset Group: 100 Millionen Dollar für Risikokapitalfonds
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group investiert 100 Mio. USD in Krypto-Risikokapitalfonds (deutsch)
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group investiert 100 Mio. USD in Krypto-Risikokapitalfonds
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group commits USD 100 million to invest globally in crypto-related venture funds