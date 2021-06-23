DGAP-Adhoc Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
Malta, 23 June 2021. The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting and to propose to the shareholder meeting a share split of 1:20. Every single share should be split into twenty shares with a nominal value of € 0.05 per share.
Contact:
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Jefim Gewiet (COO)
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street
Sliema SLM 1605, Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cryptology Asset Group PLC
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@cryptology-ag.com
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1211368
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1211368 23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare