DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s Installation Partner

The family behind Grae-Con Construction founded its general building construction company in the 1920s. Based in the heart of the Utica Shale, Marcellus Shale, and West Virginia Polymer Alliance region, Grae-Con understands the intricacies of midstream gas transmission, gas processing, and polymer development. Grae-Con provides surveying, site utility and process equipment installation, millwright work, concrete, masonry, steel erection, carpentry, industrial piping, pipe fabrication, and electrical work. Grae-Con offers the full range of general contracting services in the Upper- and Mid-Ohio Valley. As a self-performing contractor and in-house code fabrication shop (ASME PP, R, S, U Stamps), Grae-Con is proud to be a self-performing contractor, which means they employ a devoted locally-based workforce of skilled trade workers.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has signed a teaming agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc to act as the Company’s Installation, Distribution and Construction Partner. Grae-Con will also be responsible for constructing the Company’s demonstration site at Grae-Con’s facility located in Marietta, Ohio.

Under the terms of the Teaming Agreement, Grae-Con will build a demonstration facility in Marietta, Ohio for DarkPulse to perform system demonstrations to customers. Grae-Con will also act as the Company’s installation partner for DarkPulse’s Global opportunities.

“Teaming with an organization such as Grae-Con brings immediate capabilities to the Company for both demonstrating our leading edge technology for customers and the ability to install the Company’s systems globally,” stated DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary. “I look forward to working closely with the team at Grae-Con as DarkPulse continues to add key pieces to the company to continue its trajectory toward revenues.”

