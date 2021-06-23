Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2610 is payable August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021.



This marks Artesian 115th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.