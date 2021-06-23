The Coretec Group broadens its Intellectual Property Portfolio

“We are excited about the potential of this technology to revolutionize UV lighting based on the use of silicon quantum dots, a core focus of the company," said Dr. Ramez Elgammal, Vice President of Technology at The Coretec Group.

The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG) (the “Company”), has filed a patent for surface-functionalized silicon quantum dots that emit light in the ultraviolet wavelength range. A technology that may be used in any silicon quantum dot, regardless of how it is manufactured.

A surface-modified quantum dot includes a silicon quantum dot covalently linked to a dye molecule that has the potential to generate UV light through a process known as upconversion.

Matt Kappers, CEO at The Coretec Group shared, "This new patent is part of our strategy to expand our technology portfolio. Silicon quantum dots have many applications across numerous key industries and address complementary markets to our Cyclohexasilane (CHS).”

To date, it has been challenging to create quantum dots that generate light in the ultraviolet wavelength range. The ultraviolet wavelength is useful in microbial disinfection, forensics, lithography, water purification, and agriculture. The use of a silicon-based LED offers tremendous advantages over the toxic mercury LEDs in use today.

About The Coretec Group, Inc

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

