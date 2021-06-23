checkAd

Nouveau Monde Announces Closing of US$59.4 Million Public Offering of Common Shares in the United States and Canada

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG; TSXV: NOU) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,915,000 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), which includes the partial exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional Common Shares, at a price per share of US$7.50 (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$59,362,500.

Evercore ISI and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. B. Riley Securities and Stifel GMP also acted as joint book-running managers. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the Offering.

One of the Company’s current shareholders, Pallinghurst Graphite International Limited, through its subsidiary Pallinghurst Graphite Limited, together with one of its investors, collectively purchased 706,666 Common Shares in the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$5,300,000. Further, as previously announced, the Company plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 1,978,750 Common Shares based on preliminary discussions with one of its other current shareholders, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$14,840,625, at a price of $7.50 per Common Share (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement will be made pursuant to an exemption from Canadian prospectus requirements and the Common Shares issued thereto will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Company expects the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement to be used towards the development of the Matawinie mine project and LiB anode plant project and for general working capital and corporate expense needs.

In connection with the Offering, Nouveau Monde has filed a final prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s existing base shelf prospectus filed in Canada (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) and the Company's United States registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS). The Offering was made in the United States and in each of the provinces of Canada. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important information about the Company and the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement filed in Canada (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Prospectus Supplement filed in the United States (together with the Registration Statement) is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Prospectus Supplement filed in Canada (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) and the Prospectus Supplement filed in the United States (together with the Registration Statement) may be obtained upon request from any of the following sources: Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or in Canada by contacting BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca, and in the United States by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

