Kidoz Launches on Stockhouse to Increase Investor Awareness

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network ( www.kidoz.net ) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce that it …

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network ( www.kidoz.net ) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), to assist with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base.

Since retaining Stockhouse's services in May 2021, Kidoz has launched an Enhanced Quote Page to serve as a one-page microsite to highlight the Company's success while providing investors an aggregated view of Kidoz's news releases, editorial coverage, and interviews with company executives. Through our partnership with Stockhouse, Kidoz has access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news. Using these tools and the Stockhouse full-service program, a larger investor audience will be aware of the Kidoz investment opportunity.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Stockhouse and the opportunity it brings to the investment community," said Kidoz Chairman, Tarrnie Williams. "Enabling investors to learn about the traction and technology we have built at Kidoz will create interest in our unique offering in the high growth AdTech industry."

Twila Jensen, Vice-President Sales & Marketing at Stockhouse, stated: "As one of the largest online communities of retail investors in North America, we deeply understand the importance of targeted marketing for brands to reach specific end-users. Digital is rapidly becoming the primary medium for advertising and we see great value in Kidoz's contextual ad network for brands to safely reach children online. Kidoz is Google-certified, Apple-approved and trusted by Disney, Hasbro and Lego, and while there have been many catalysts for success already, it is very much still in its growth phase. We are excited to partner with Kidoz and introduce them to our community as they continue to grow."

The engagement with Stockhouse is for a 12-month term. All content produced will be published on the Stockhouse websites and further featured through the Stockhouse distribution platform. The cost for the 12-month offering is CAD$5,000 per month.

About STOCKHOUSE LTD.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ( www.https://stockhouse.com ) is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.