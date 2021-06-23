checkAd

New TA Express Opens in Popular Pennsylvania Tourist Destination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 22:15  |  36   |   |   

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express in Ronks, Pennsylvania, located in the heart of Lancaster County’s Amish Country. The area is visited by thousands of tourists annually with a variety of attractions including covered bridges, hiking trails, restaurants and art galleries. The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Lancaster Travel Plaza, offering fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for tourists and professional drivers.

Located at 2622 Lincoln Highway East, TA Express Ronks offers a convenient place for travelers heading through Pennsylvania’s state capitol of Harrisburg to U.S. Route 30 and through Lancaster County, en route to the beaches on the eastern coast of the U.S. Professional drivers will receive the benefits of TA’s UltraONE loyalty program and other highly regarded services. Amenities include:

  • Dining options: Subway and Champs Chicken
  • Store with coffee, snacks and merchandise
  • Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
  • Four gasoline fueling lanes
  • 30 truck parking spaces
  • 12 car parking spaces
  • Two private showers
  • Laundry facilities

This is the first TA Express to open in Pennsylvania and increases TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 274, including 41 franchised locations.

“We anticipate more traffic in our travel centers as families start to take road trips again after the long pandemic,” said Dave Raco, Vice President of Franchising. “The TA Express in Ronks is strategically located in a place where our services are needed; it offers a quick, clean and convenient option for all travelers as they visit Lancaster County and drive along this popular route.”

Network growth is a key component of TA’s transformation and TA is focused on franchising to expand its footprint.

About TravelCenters of America
 TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

TravelCenters of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New TA Express Opens in Popular Pennsylvania Tourist Destination TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express in Ronks, Pennsylvania, located in the heart of Lancaster County’s Amish …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results