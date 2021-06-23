checkAd

ViacomCBS Announces Enhanced Streaming Content Leadership Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 22:00  |  59   |   |   

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services. This newly aligned structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure that ViacomCBS is well positioned to continue producing compelling, diverse content at scale and deploy the right mix of content across its ecosystem of free and pay streaming platforms. As part of this, the new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS’ global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya Giles as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005915/en/

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Streaming (Photo: Business Wire)

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Streaming (Photo: Business Wire)

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount+ have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”

Giles, currently General Manager of MTV Entertainment Group, will become Chief Programming Officer, Streaming. In this newly created role, she will oversee and execute a holistic programming strategy for the global content offering across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV, maximizing mix, prioritization, timing and impact of ViacomCBS resources, franchises and brands to drive sustained audience acquisition and engagement. She will report to Tom Ryan, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming.

ViacomCBS will also formalize the genres its global content leaders will own for developing must-watch content for Paramount+ and its growing audiences around the world. In addition to their current roles overseeing their respective brand and studio businesses and continuing to report to Bakish, the following executives will take on expanded global responsibilities for creating the diverse mix of content – from originals to extensions of key franchises – that differentiates Paramount+:

Seite 1 von 8
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Announces Enhanced Streaming Content Leadership Structure ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services. This newly aligned structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure that ViacomCBS is well positioned to continue …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
BET Celebrates Juneteenth and the Resilience of the African American Spirit With a Curated Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-form Content Under Its ‘Content for Change’ Initiative
17.06.21
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, July 9
14.06.21
Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 “BET AWARDS” Broadcast Set to Air Live on BET, Sunday, June 27 at 8: 00 PM, ET/PT
11.06.21
J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Nancy Pelosi and Ben Simmons Join Nickelodeon’s Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality, Premiering Thursday June 17, at 7:30 P.M. ET/PT
07.06.21
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service This Summer
01.06.21
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
27.05.21
BET Announces Official Nominations for the “BET AWARDS” 2021
27.05.21
MTV and All Out Launch International LGBTQ+ Photography Competition
26.05.21
ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
26.05.21
Preschoolers Will Get Ready to Rock With Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Animated Series The Beatbuds, Let’s Jam!