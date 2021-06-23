ViacomCBS Announces Enhanced Streaming Content Leadership Structure

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services. This newly aligned structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure that ViacomCBS is well positioned to continue producing compelling, diverse content at scale and deploy the right mix of content across its ecosystem of free and pay streaming platforms. As part of this, the new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS’ global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya Giles as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Streaming (Photo: Business Wire)

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount+ have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”

Giles, currently General Manager of MTV Entertainment Group, will become Chief Programming Officer, Streaming. In this newly created role, she will oversee and execute a holistic programming strategy for the global content offering across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV, maximizing mix, prioritization, timing and impact of ViacomCBS resources, franchises and brands to drive sustained audience acquisition and engagement. She will report to Tom Ryan, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming.

ViacomCBS will also formalize the genres its global content leaders will own for developing must-watch content for Paramount+ and its growing audiences around the world. In addition to their current roles overseeing their respective brand and studio businesses and continuing to report to Bakish, the following executives will take on expanded global responsibilities for creating the diverse mix of content – from originals to extensions of key franchises – that differentiates Paramount+: