FOX News Digital Outperforms All News Brands in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views

For the 81 st consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 24 million Facebook interactions and 21 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 214 million, while FOXBusiness.com topped the business competition in the category with 27 million views.

FOX News Digital closed out the month of May surpassing CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the third consecutive month and outperforming all other news brands in the news competitive set, with nearly 3.4 billion total multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. In May, the digital network notched nearly 1.6 billion total multiplatform views, also outpacing CNN.com in the metric and delivered over 85 million total unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove 7.1 million unique visitors in May, edging out CNN in the category.*

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com secured over 25 million multiplatform unique visitors and drove 135 million multiplatform views in May, experiencing the largest growth in both categories versus the prior month over all other entities in the business news competitive set. The business network also totaled 231 million multiplatform minutes in May and for the eighth consecutive month surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes. FOXBusiness.com was up double digits in multiplatform views (44%) and multiplatform minutes (41%) versus the prior year.**

MAY 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,373,000,000 (down 20 percent vs. May 2020)

CNN.com – 2,605,000,000 (down 44 percent vs. May 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,556,000,000 (down 16 percent vs. May 2020)

CNN.com – 1,538,000,000 (down 40 percent vs. May 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 85,644,000 (down 25 percent vs. May 2020)

CNN.com – 131,420,000 (down 20 percent vs. May 2020)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, May 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2021, U.S.

