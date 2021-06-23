H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net revenue of $828 million increased 22.7% compared with the second quarter of 2020. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted revenue by 3.9%. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency translation, increased 18.8% versus last year, with organic growth in all three Global Business Units (GBUs) including strong, double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives. Organic revenue also significantly increased by 9.5% when compared with the non-COVID impacted second quarter of 2019, with strong organic growth in all three GBUs.

Gross profit was $218 million. Adjusted gross profit of $219 million increased 18% versus the same period last year. Adjusted gross profit margin declined by 120 basis points year over year as higher sales volume and pricing gains were offset by higher raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $148 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $142 million improved by 130 basis points as a percent of revenue versus the second quarter last year, resulting from strong volume leverage and savings related to the business reorganization to our three GBUs.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $49 million, or $0.90 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller of $51 million and adjusted EPS of $0.94 increased by 45% and 38%, respectively, compared with $35 million and $0.68 in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $122 million increased 21% compared with $101 million in the prior year.

“H.B. Fuller did an outstanding job supporting customers during the quarter, and we delivered another quarter of strong sales and earnings growth,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “Despite considerable raw material and packaging shortages, H.B. Fuller was able to meet a sizeable increase in demand by leveraging our extensive global network and partnering with customers and suppliers. Raw material costs increased substantially in the second quarter, exacerbated by shortages and impacts from Storm Uri earlier this year. We have implemented significant price adjustments and delivered efficiencies through our streamlined global business unit structure and operational excellence programs. These actions are enabling us to seamlessly serve our customers, achieve our profit targets, and increase our debt paydown over last year’s level, in line with our target for $200 million of debt reduction in 2021. Our effective sourcing strategies, market-driven innovation and operational agility are supporting H.B. Fuller’s profitable business growth in the current supply-constrained environment. We continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our business, and our ability to grow, gain share and deliver value for shareholders.”

Other Financial Metrics

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company had cash and equivalents of $70 million and total debt equal to $1,712 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $70 million and $1,928 million, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures for the six-month period were $51 million compared with $55 million in the same period last year.

2021 Planning Assumptions

Based on current assumptions, full year 2021 revenue growth is anticipated to be in the low double-digits versus 2020.

The company expects raw material cost increases to exceed 10% on a full year basis versus 2020, with the most significant margin head winds expected in the third quarter. The company has implemented annualized price adjustments of $150 million effective March 1 through July 15 and is planning additional increases of $75 million in August and September to offset higher raw material costs. The company is prepared to implement further increases as necessary.

Given these assumptions, the company’s prior outlook for full year adjusted EBITDA in the range of $455 million to $475 million remains unchanged. This reflects adjusted EBTIDA growth of 12% to 17% versus 2020, which is supported by share gains, on-going recovery in global industrial production, pricing actions balancing higher input costs, and benefits from the company’s operational improvement projects.

Conference Call

Regulation G

The information presented in this earnings release regarding consolidated and segment organic revenue growth, operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the “Regulation G Reconciliation” tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2021 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” "target," “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics on our operations and financial results; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; uncertain political and economic conditions; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; failures in our information technology systems; regulatory compliance across our global footprint; trade policies and economic sanctions impacting our markets; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and investigations, including for product liability and environmental matters; impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and resulting deterioration of the global business and economic environment.

Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months

Ended Percent of Three Months

Ended Percent of May 29, 2021 Net Revenue May 30, 2020 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 827,873 100.0 % $ 674,602 100.0 % Cost of sales (610,323 ) (73.7 )% (489,701 ) (72.6 )% Gross profit 217,550 26.3 % 184,901 27.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (148,409 ) (17.9 )% (127,998 ) (19.0 )% Other income, net 11,879 1.4 % 3,049 0.5 % Interest expense (19,942 ) (2.4 )% (21,644 ) (3.2 )% Interest income 2,530 0.3 % 2,898 0.4 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 63,608 7.7 % 41,206 6.1 % Income taxes (16,660 ) (2.0 )% (11,471 ) (1.7 )% Income from equity method investments 2,176 0.3 % 1,893 0.3 % Net income including non-controlling interest 49,124 5.9 % 31,628 4.7 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (22 ) (0.0 )% (15 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 49,102 5.9 % $ 31,613 4.7 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.93 $ 0.61 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.90 $ 0.61 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,839 51,420 Diluted 54,294 52,029 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.168 $ 0.163

Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K) May 29, 2021 November 28, 2020 May 30, 2020 Cash & cash equivalents $ 69,597 $ 100,534 $ 70,346 Trade accounts receivable, net 583,270 514,916 448,126 Inventories 427,835 323,213 388,698 Trade payables 433,515 316,460 319,616 Total assets 4,266,927 4,036,704 3,979,060 Total debt 1,712,410 1,773,910 1,928,055

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Six Months

Ended Percent of Six Months

Ended Percent of May 29, 2021 Net Revenue May 30, 2020 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 1,553,777 100.0 % $ 1,321,166 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,143,863 ) (73.6 )% (966,003 ) (73.1 )% Gross profit 409,914 26.4 % 355,163 26.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (292,423 ) (18.8 )% (269,507 ) (20.4 )% Other income, net 19,748 1.3 % 8,018 0.6 % Interest expense (40,303 ) (2.6 )% (44,401 ) (3.4 )% Interest income 5,189 0.3 % 5,816 0.4 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 102,125 6.6 % 55,089 4.2 % Income taxes (27,267 ) (1.8 )% (17,082 ) (1.3 )% Income from equity method investments 4,072 0.3 % 3,527 0.3 % Net income including non-controlling interest 78,930 5.1 % 41,534 3.1 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (37 ) (0.0 )% (26 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 78,893 5.1 % $ 41,508 3.1 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.50 $ 0.80 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.47 $ 0.79 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,666 51,874 Diluted 53,817 52,305 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.330 $ 0.323

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, May 30, May 29, May 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 49,102 $ 31,613 $ 78,893 $ 41,508 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 1,302 (1,725 ) 1,376 (1,512 ) Organizational realignment 1 2,307 2,113 5,942 4,978 Royal restructuring and integration 2 1,239 2,603 2,521 5,589 Project One 1,959 1,165 4,164 2,540 Other 3 (3,857 ) 598 (3,812 ) 1,036 Discrete tax items (600 ) 45 (558 ) 1,959 Income tax effect on adjustments 4 (594 ) (1,266 ) (2,613 ) (3,162 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 5 50,858 35,146 85,913 52,936 Add: Interest expense 19,965 21,670 40,357 44,431 Interest income (2,530 ) (2,898 ) (5,189 ) (5,816 ) Income taxes 17,854 12,692 30,437 18,284 Depreciation and Amortization expense 6 35,389 34,009 70,891 68,561 Adjusted EBITDA 5 121,536 100,619 222,409 178,396 Diluted Shares 54,294 52,029 53,817 52,305 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 5 $ 0.94 $ 0.68 $ 1.60 $ 1.01 Revenue $ 827,873 $ 674,602 $ 1,553,777 $ 1,321,166 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5 14.7 % 14.9 % 14.3 % 13.5 %

1 Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the organizational realignment program, including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. 2 Costs incurred as a direct result of the Royal restructuring and integration program including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. 3 Three and six months ended May 29, 2021 includes one-time, non-cash gains related to a transactional tax legal settlement in Brazil and a legal entity merger. 4 The income tax effect on adjustments represents the difference between income taxes on net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and adjusted net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. 5 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 6 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($507) and ($63) for the three months ended May 29, 2021 and May 30, 2020, respectively and ($734) and ($96) for the six months ended May 29, 2021 and May 30, 2020, respectively.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, May 30, May 29, May 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Revenue: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 364,814 $ 344,673 $ 700,482 $ 657,185 Engineering Adhesives 345,373 236,063 658,037 484,958 Construction Adhesives 117,686 93,866 195,258 179,023 Corporate unallocated - - - - Total H.B. Fuller $ 827,873 $ 674,602 $ 1,553,777 $ 1,321,166 Segment Operating Income: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 38,929 $ 35,009 $ 68,840 $ 57,673 Engineering Adhesives 32,075 20,149 62,493 35,514 Construction Adhesives 6,338 6,527 1,635 5,152 Corporate unallocated (8,201 ) (4,782 ) (15,477 ) (12,683 ) Total H.B. Fuller $ 69,141 $ 56,903 $ 117,491 $ 85,656 Adjusted EBITDA 5 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 53,569 $ 48,321 $ 98,175 $ 84,217 Engineering Adhesives 49,864 35,172 98,032 66,087 Construction Adhesives 17,252 16,626 23,539 25,499 Corporate unallocated 851 500 2,663 2,593 Total H.B. Fuller $ 121,536 $ 100,619 $ 222,409 $ 178,396 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 14.7 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 12.8 % Engineering Adhesives 14.4 % 14.9 % 14.9 % 13.6 % Construction Adhesives 14.7 % 17.7 % 12.1 % 14.2 % Corporate unallocated NMP NMP NMP NMP Total H.B. Fuller 14.7 % 14.9 % 14.3 % 13.5 % NMP = non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, May 30, May 29, May 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 63,608 $ 41,206 $ 102,125 $ 55,089 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 1,302 (1,725 ) 1,376 (1,512 ) Organizational realignment 2,307 2,113 5,942 4,978 Royal restructuring and integration 1,239 2,603 2,521 5,589 Project One 1,959 1,165 4,164 2,540 Other 3 (3,857 ) 598 (3,812 ) 1,036 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 7 $ 66,558 $ 45,960 $ 112,316 $ 67,720 7 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, May 30, May 29, May 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Taxes $ (16,660 ) $ (11,471 ) $ (27,267 ) $ (17,082 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs (262 ) 459 (283 ) 514 Organizational realignment (465 ) (562 ) (1,478 ) 177 Royal restructuring and integration (249 ) (693 ) (606 ) 71 Project One (395 ) (310 ) (1,009 ) 42 Other 177 (115 ) 206 (2,006 ) Adjusted income taxes 8 $ (17,854 ) $ (12,692 ) $ (30,437 ) $ (18,284 ) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 66,558 $ 45,960 $ 112,316 $ 67,720 Adjusted effective income tax rate 8 26.8 % 27.6 % 27.1 % 27.0 % 8 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes are defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, May 30, May 29, May 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 827,873 $ 674,602 $ 1,553,777 $ 1,321,166 Gross profit $ 217,550 $ 184,901 $ 409,914 $ 355,163 Gross profit margin 26.3 % 27.4 % 26.4 % 26.9 % Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 63 - 63 - Organizational realignment 544 70 793 151 Royal restructuring and integration 578 697 1,319 1,598 Project ONE (725 ) - - - Other 1,378 981 1,386 991 Adjusted gross profit 9 $ 219,388 $ 186,649 $ 413,475 $ 357,903 Adjusted gross profit margin 9 26.5 % 27.7 % 26.6 % 27.1 %

9 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, May 30, May 29, May 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (148,409 ) $ (127,998 ) $ (292,423 ) $ (269,507 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 1,239 (1,725 ) 1,313 (1,512 ) Organizational realignment 1,818 2,042 5,205 4,826 Royal restructuring and integration 683 1,932 1,255 4,043 Project ONE 2,684 1,166 4,164 2,541 Other (59 ) (382 ) (23 ) 45 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 10 $ (142,044 ) $ (124,965 ) $ (280,509 ) $ (259,564 )

10 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 29, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 42,197 $ 34,584 $ 8,515 $ 85,296 $ (36,194 ) $ 49,102 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 1,302 1,302 Organizational realignment - - - - 2,307 2,307 Royal Restructuring - - - - 1,239 1,239 Project One - - - - 1,959 1,959 Other 3 - - - - (3,857 ) (3,857 ) Discrete tax items - - - - (600 ) (600 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 4 - - - - (594 ) (594 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 5 42,197 34,584 8,515 85,296 (34,438 ) 50,858 Add: Interest expense - - - - 19,965 19,965 Interest income - - - - (2,530 ) (2,530 ) Income taxes - - - - 17,854 17,854 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,372 15,280 8,737 35,389 - 35,389 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 53,569 $ 49,864 $ 17,252 $ 120,685 $ 851 $ 121,536 Revenue $ 364,814 $ 345,373 $ 117,686 $ 827,873 - $ 827,873 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5 14.7 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 14.6 % NMP 14.7 %

Hygiene, Health Six Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 29, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 75,367 $ 67,500 $ 5,988 $ 148,855 $ (69,962 ) $ 78,893 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 1,376 1,376 Organizational realignment - - - - 5,942 5,942 Royal Restructuring - - - - 2,521 2,521 Project One - - - - 4,164 4,164 Other 3 - - - - (3,812 ) (3,812 ) Discrete tax items - - - - (558 ) (558 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 4 - - - - (2,613 ) (2,613 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 5 75,367 67,500 5,988 148,855 (62,942 ) 85,913 Add: Interest expense - - - - 40,357 40,357 Interest income - - - - (5,189 ) (5,189 ) Income taxes - - - - 30,437 30,437 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,808 30,532 17,551 70,891 - 70,891 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 98,175 $ 98,032 $ 23,539 $ 219,746 $ 2,663 $ 222,409 Revenue 700,482 658,037 195,258 1,553,777 - 1,553,777 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5 14.0 % 14.9 % 12.1 % 14.1 % NMP 14.3 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 30, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 36,804 $ 21,598 $ 7,708 $ 66,110 $ (34,497 ) $ 31,613 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - (1,725 ) (1,725 ) Organizational realignment - - - - 2,113 2,113 Royal Restructuring - - - - 2,603 2,603 Project One - - - - 1,165 1,165 Other - - - - 598 598 Discrete tax items - - - - 45 45 Income tax effect on adjustments 4 - - - - (1,266 ) (1,266 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 5 36,804 21,598 7,708 66,110 (30,964 ) 35,146 Add: Interest expense - - - - 21,670 21,670 Interest income - - - - (2,898 ) (2,898 ) Income taxes - - - - 12,692 12,692 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,517 13,574 8,918 34,009 - 34,009 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 48,321 $ 35,172 $ 16,626 $ 100,119 $ 500 $ 100,619 Revenue $ 344,673 $ 236,063 $ 93,866 $ 674,602 - $ 674,602 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5 14.0 % 14.9 % 17.7 % 14.8 % NMP 14.9 % Hygiene, Health Six Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 30, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 61,291 $ 38,433 $ 7,518 $ 107,242 $ (65,734 ) $ 41,508 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - (1,512 ) (1,512 ) Organizational realignment - - - - 4,978 4,978 Royal Restructuring - - - - 5,589 5,589 Project One - - - - 2,540 2,540 Other - - - - 1,036 1,036 Discrete tax items - - - - 1,959 1,959 Income tax effect on adjustments 4 - - - - (3,162 ) (3,162 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 5 61,291 38,433 7,518 107,242 (54,306 ) 52,936 Add: Interest expense - - - - 44,431 44,431 Interest income - - - - (5,816 ) (5,816 ) Income taxes - - - - 18,284 18,284 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,926 27,654 17,981 68,561 - 68,561 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 84,217 $ 66,087 $ 25,499 $ 175,803 $ 2,593 $ 178,396 Revenue $ 657,185 $ 484,958 $ 179,023 $ 1,321,166 - $ 1,321,166 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5 12.8 % 13.6 % 14.2 % 13.3 % NMP 13.5 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) (unaudited) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 Price 1.4 % 0.7 % Volume 17.4 % 14.0 % Organic Growth (Decline)11 18.8 % 14.7 % M&A 0.0 % 0.0 % F/X 3.9 % 2.8 % Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue Growth (Decline) 22.7 % 17.5 %

Revenue growth versus 2020 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 Net

Revenue Organic

Growth11 Net

Revenue Organic

Growth11 F/X and

M&A F/X and

M&A Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 5.8 % 2.5 % 3.3 % 6.6 % 1.2 % 5.4 % Engineering Adhesives 46.3 % 6.6 % 39.7 % 35.7 % 5.5 % 30.2 % Construction Adhesives 25.4 % 2.2 % 23.2 % 9.1 % 1.7 % 7.4 % Total H.B. Fuller 22.7 % 3.9 % 18.8 % 17.5 % 2.8 % 14.7 %

Revenue growth versus 2019 Three Months Ended May 29, 2021 Organic

Growth11 Net

Revenue F/X and

M&A Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 8.0 % (2.3 )% 10.3 % Engineering Adhesives 13.6 % 2.9 % 10.7 % Construction Adhesives 5.3 % 1.1 % 4.2 % Total H.B. Fuller 9.0 % (0.5 )% 9.5 %

11 We use the term “organic revenue” to refer to net revenue, excluding the effect of foreign currency changes and acquisitions and divestitures. Organic growth reflects adjustments for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues and the revenues associated with acquisitions and divestitures.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) May 29, November 28, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,597 $ 100,534 Trade receivables (net of allowances of $11,486 and $12,905, as of May 29, 2021 and November 28, 2020, respectively) 583,270 514,916 Inventories 427,835 323,213 Other current assets 86,242 81,113 Total current assets 1,166,944 1,019,776 Property, plant and equipment 1,476,601 1,428,183 Accumulated depreciation (795,025 ) (757,439 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 681,576 670,744 Goodwill 1,330,535 1,312,003 Other intangibles, net 732,760 755,968 Other assets 355,112 278,213 Total assets $ 4,266,927 $ 4,036,704 Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 26,857 $ 16,925 Trade payables 433,515 316,460 Accrued compensation 75,902 83,598 Income taxes payable 28,074 29,173 Other accrued expenses 87,324 83,976 Total current liabilities 651,672 530,132 Long-term debt 1,685,553 1,756,985 Accrued pension liabilities 89,145 88,806 Other liabilities 277,345 278,919 Total liabilities 2,703,715 2,654,842 Equity: H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900 - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 52,499,414 and 51,906,663, as of May 29, 2021 and November 28, 2020, respectively 52,499 51,907 Additional paid-in capital 190,243 157,867 Retained earnings 1,535,887 1,474,406 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (215,997 ) (302,859 ) Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,562,632 1,381,321 Non-controlling interest 580 541 Total equity 1,563,212 1,381,862 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 4,266,927 $ 4,036,704

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands (unaudited) Six Months Ended May 29, 2021 May 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including non-controlling interest $ 78,930 $ 41,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 35,976 33,198 Amortization 35,649 35,458 Deferred income taxes (1,167 ) (10,412 ) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received (4,072 ) (3,527 ) Share-based compensation 12,486 9,236 Pension and other post-retirement benefit plan activity (15,927 ) (2,993 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade receivables, net (43,191) 33,867 Inventories (100,358 ) (59,232 ) Other assets (21,709 ) (13,070 ) Trade payables 115,488 42,182 Accrued compensation (8,760 ) (21,587 ) Other accrued expenses 1,925 8,981 Income taxes payable (1,513) (2,728 ) Other liabilities (28,980 ) 24,705 Other 25,055 (7,199 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,832 108,413 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchased property, plant and equipment (50,726 ) (54,533 ) Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired (5,445 ) (9,500 ) Purchase of assets - (3,998 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,237 1,416 Cash payments related to government grant (1,526 ) (2,331 ) Net cash used in investing activities (56,460 ) (68,946 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (68,000 ) (67,000 ) Net (payments) proceeds of notes payable 9,335 6,994 Dividends paid (17,244 ) (16,577 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 20,621 1,557 Repurchases of common stock (2,628 ) (3,246 ) Net cash used in financing activities (57,916 ) (78,272 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,607 (3,040 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (30,937 ) (41,845 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 100,534 112,191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 69,597 $ 70,346

