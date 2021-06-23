GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that it plans to release 12-month data for adult patients and low dose pediatric patients in its Phase 1/2 clinical Achromatopsia (ACHM) trials on Thursday, June 24, 2021. AGTC management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides beginning at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same date to review the ACHM CNGB3 and CNGA3 data and provide an update on the trials.



The live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.