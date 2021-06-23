checkAd

Star Bulk Announces Notice to Redeem All Outstanding 8.3% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022

ATHENS, Greece, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), announced that it has delivered a notice of redemption (the “Notice”) to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, to redeem all its outstanding 8.30% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. Y8162K303) (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be redeemed on July 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. The funds used for the redemption will be from proceeds of refinancing existing senior secured facilities with outstanding amounts of approx. $350 million and average margin of 2.9% with new senior secured facilities of $approx. 400 million and average margin of 2.1%.

A notice of redemption is being distributed to all registered holders of the Notes by U.S. Bank National Association.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

