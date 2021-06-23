Erdene Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corporation (TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN) (“ Erdene ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) held on June 23, 2021 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Details of the Meeting are provided below.

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of Erdene management’s nominees to the board of directors, with details of the proxy voting results as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Peter C. Akerley 106,055,900 100.00 0 0.00 Dr. Anna G. Biolik 106,055,900 100.00 0 0.00 John P. Byrne 105,755,900 99.72 300,000 0.28 T. Layton Croft 105,755,900 99.72 300,000 0.28 Kenneth W. MacDonald 100,091,780 94.38 5,964,120 5.62 Cameron McRae 106,048,245 99.99 7,655 0.01 David V. Mosher 106,055,900 100.00 0 0.00 Hedley Widdup 106,019,900 99.97 36,000 0.03

Following the Meeting, Erdene’s board of directors appointed its officers for the coming year, namely: President and Chief Executive Officer – Peter Akerley; Chairman of the Board – T. Layton Croft; Chief Financial Officer – Robert Jenkins; and Corporate Secretary – Suzan Frazer.

Auditor Re-Appointed

KPMG LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next Meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor’s remuneration.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in three mining licenses and two exploration licenses in Southwest Mongolia, where exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii Gold District. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.