GENFIT presents new NIS4 data in NASH at the International Liver Congress and the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

Study highlights the clinical performance of NIS4 technology in diagnosing at-risk NASH in patients with type 2 diabetes irrespective of age compared to other n on- i nvasive t ests

New analyses show the potential of NIS4 technology to be a valuable clinical tool either alone or in sequential combination with other blood-based n on- i nvasive t ests in identifying at-risk NASH and advanced fibrosis in patients with and without type 2 diabet es

Key Opinion Leaders highlight the potential for non-invasive tests in the diagnosis of at-risk NASH on ADA TV





Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; June 23, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced it will be making two poster presentations at two internationally-renown scientific and medical events in June 2021, including a thought-leadership documentary featuring Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

A poster presentation looking at the effects of age on the clinical performance of GENFIT’s proprietary diagnostic technology NIS4 in diagnosing at-risk NASH in patients with type 2 diabetes in comparison to a number of non-invasive tests, will be presented at the International Liver Congress 2021 on June 23-26, 2021, organized by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).

A poster presentation providing key insights into the performance of NIS4 technology either alone or in combination with other blood-based non-invasive tests in identifying at-risk NASH and advanced fibrosis in patients with and without type 2 diabetes, will be presented at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) on June 25-29, 2021.

In addition, GENFIT is a key contributor to a thought-leadership documentary for ADA TV discussing, alongside KOLs, the link between NASH and patients with type 2 diabetes and how access to non-invasive diagnostic test kits to diagnose NASH, such as NASHnext, powered by GENFIT’s NIS4 technology, could provide an alternative to costly and invasive procedures and potentially benefit millions of patients. Featured KOLs include: