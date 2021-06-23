checkAd

GENFIT presents new NIS4 data in NASH at the International Liver Congress and the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 22:10  |  53   |   |   

  • Study highlights the clinical performance of NIS4 technology in diagnosing at-risk NASH in patients with type 2 diabetes irrespective of age compared to other non-invasive tests
  • New analyses show the potential of NIS4 technology to be a valuable clinical tool either alone or in sequential combination with other blood-based non-invasive tests in identifying at-risk NASH and advanced fibrosis in patients with and without type 2 diabetes  
  • Key Opinion Leaders highlight the potential for non-invasive tests in the diagnosis of at-risk NASH on ADA TV

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; June 23, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced it will be making two poster presentations at two internationally-renown scientific and medical events in June 2021, including a thought-leadership documentary featuring Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

A poster presentation looking at the effects of age on the clinical performance of GENFIT’s proprietary diagnostic technology NIS4 in diagnosing at-risk NASH in patients with type 2 diabetes in comparison to a number of non-invasive tests, will be presented at the International Liver Congress 2021 on June 23-26, 2021, organized by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).

A poster presentation providing key insights into the performance of NIS4 technology either alone or in combination with other blood-based non-invasive tests in identifying at-risk NASH and advanced fibrosis in patients with and without type 2 diabetes, will be presented at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) on June 25-29, 2021.

In addition, GENFIT is a key contributor to a thought-leadership documentary for ADA TV discussing, alongside KOLs, the link between NASH and patients with type 2 diabetes and how access to non-invasive diagnostic test kits to diagnose NASH, such as NASHnext, powered by GENFIT’s NIS4 technology, could provide an alternative to costly and invasive procedures and potentially benefit millions of patients. Featured KOLs include:

  • Dr. Fernando Bril, Endocrinologist, University Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine (Birmingham, Alabama)
  • Dr. Stephen Harrison, Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist, Medical Director at Pinnacle Research (San Antonio, Texas)
  • Dr. Suneil Hosmane, GENFIT (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
  • Dr. Brian Cavaney, CMO, Labcorp (Burlington, North Carolina)
  • Donna Cryer, President and Founder of the Global Liver Institute (Washington, DC)
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

questionmark
 

Disclaimer

GENFIT presents new NIS4 data in NASH at the International Liver Congress and the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association Study highlights the clinical performance of NIS4 technology in diagnosing at-risk NASH in patients with type 2 diabetes irrespective of age compared to other non-invasive testsNew analyses show the potential of NIS4 technology to be a valuable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus