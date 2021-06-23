Rubius Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with RTX-240 in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a new Phase 1 arm of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)1 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors. To be eligible for the trial, patients must have disease that is relapsed or refractory to an anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 therapy.



“RTX-240 is designed to activate and expand a patient’s own immune cells to mount a broad and potent anti-tumor response. Combining an immune agonist with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor has the potential to prevent the cancer from evading the immune response. The RTX-240 and pembrolizumab combination is anticipated to drive activated T cells and NK cells into the tumor microenvironment with the potential to overcome resistance to PD-1 inhibition,” said Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Rubius Therapeutics. “Given the favorable emerging safety profile and promising initial clinical activity reported as part of our initial clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy trial of RTX-240 in advanced solid tumors, we believe that the combination with pembrolizumab has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients with disease that is relapsed or refractory to prior anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 therapy.”

“Despite recent advances in cancer immunotherapy, there remains a need for new combination approaches that broaden the benefits of immunotherapy in patients with solid tumors following treatment with checkpoint inhibition,” said Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Translational Research and Immunotherapy, Director of the Phase 1 Immuno-Oncology Program of The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, a Cedars-Sinai Affiliate, and RTX-240 investigator. “The exciting initial safety and efficacy data from the ongoing monotherapy Phase 1 clinical trial make RTX-240 a potentially promising candidate for the treatment of cancer, and we are excited to work with Rubius to evaluate RTX-240 in combination with pembrolizumab.”