Gladstone Securities Hires Northeast Region Wholesaler, Announces Completion of External Wholesaling Team

Mr. Clark becomes the Company's fourth External Wholesaler, joining Vincent Centineo, Geoff Ihm and Michael Kerrigan to complete Gladstone's wholesaling team. The team reports to Gladstone's National Sales Manager, John Sabey. They join previously announced key hires, Sean Boyd (National Accounts) and Zach Adams (Operations), and their hirings represent an important milestone as the Company continues its buildout. Gladstone Securities previously engaged third party vendors and their wholesaling and national accounts teams to distribute preferred stock offerings for Gladstone Land and Gladstone Commercial, both publicly traded REITs.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Gladstone Securities LLC ("Gladstone" or the "Company"), an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) ("Gladstone Land") and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial"), has hired Jade Clark as its External Wholesaler for the Northeast United States.

Jade Clark, based in New Jersey, will be the Northeast Region External Wholesaler for the Company. Mr. Clark adds significant industry and regional experience, with over 12 years of experience in alternative investments covering the Northeast. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President at Griffin Capital Securities where he raised equity for their real estate and credit Interval Funds, non-traded REITs, Delaware Statutory Trusts, and Qualified Opportunity Zone offerings through the independent broker dealer and registered investment advisor channels. Mr. Clark graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Vincent Centineo, based in Chicago, serves as the External Wholesaler in the Central Region. In this role, he is responsible for distribution of Gladstone's non-traded preferred investment offerings. Mr. Centineo has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry with the last 25 years expanding distribution and market share for some of the top companies in the industry. Mr. Centineo prides himself on helping financial advisors build better portfolios for their clients with risk management strategies and dependable solutions. Mr. Centineo has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois.

Geoff Ihm is the Western Region External Wholesaler and is based in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Ihm has been in the ﬁnancial services industry for over 20 years and for 14 of those, served as Senior Vice President, Director of Internal Sales at Black Creek Group where he was responsible for the sales management of the internal wholesale team. During his time with Black Creek Group, the ﬁrm raised over $9 billion of equity capital for its diverse suite of commercial real estate offerings, including REITs, closed-end funds, private equity funds and a 1031 exchange program. Mr. Ihm holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Iowa.

Michael Kerrigan serves as the External Wholesaler in the Southeast Region and is based in Tampa, Florida. In this role, he is responsible for distribution of Gladstone's non-traded preferred investment offerings that are available to independent and registered investment advisors. Mr. Kerrigan has more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry with a solid background in distribution sales and marketing. Previously, he represented several Gladstone offerings through a third-party distributor. Mr. Kerrigan has a strong knowledge of the alternative investment space and has been involved in many areas of distribution. Mr. Kerrigan has a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

Gladstone Securities specializes in fundraising and strategic advisory services for affiliated funds of The Gladstone Companies. Gladstone Securities, LLC is the investment banking affiliate of Gladstone Management Corporation, an investment adviser headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with offices in New York, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Florida and California.

