Credicorp announces Gianfranco Ferrari will succeed Walter Bayly as CEO, effective January 2022

Lima, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) announces that the Board of Directors, in its session held on June 23rd, 2021, has appointed Gianfranco Ferrari as the new CEO of Credicorp, effective January 2022. Today, Mr. Ferrari is Deputy CEO and Head of Universal Banking, the main Line of Business at Credicorp.

Gianfranco Ferrari will succeed Walter Bayly, who decided to retire at the end of 2021 after an extraordinary 28 year career at the Group, including the last three years as CEO of Credicorp and the previous 10 years as CEO of our main subsidiary, Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP).

Gianfranco Ferrari, the right person to take the lead

“Gianfranco is the right person to guide Credicorp in this new era” – said Luis Romero, Executive Chairman of the Board. “He will run Credicorp, not only because of his outstanding and inspiring 25-year path within our Group, but also because he is the right leader to steer Credicorp’s businesses towards two main goals: First, to be a role model creating a more sustainable and inclusive economy in Latin America, focused on creating value for all our stakeholders. Second, to further develop our transformation process at the Group level. Given that Gianfranco has successfully led the digital transformation process at BCP and drives today its sustainability program, we are very pleased to have him as the next CEO of Credicorp”.

Mr. Ferrari is also member of the Board of Mibanco, and through his career within the Group, has led Digital Transformation, Retail Banking and the Wealth Management business at BCP, and was CEO of BCP Bolivia. He holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Pacifico and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Alvaro Correa will also step down

The Board has also accepted the resignation of Alvaro Correa, who decided to retire by the end of 2021. Mr. Correa has had an exceptional 24 year career within the Group, including the last three years as Deputy CEO overseeing Insurance, Pensions, Investment Banking and Wealth Management and six years as CEO of Pacifico. Mr. Correa will continue as Chairman of the Board at Prima AFP and as a member of the Board at Credicorp Capital and Atlantic Security Bank (ASB).