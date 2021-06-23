checkAd

Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, WI, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2021 results after market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, July 22 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:   Plexus Fiscal 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:   Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:   Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at
 
Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 1448676
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8ae3469 
Replay:   The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 1448676

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.





