Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 27.   Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 8482416. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is an approximately $23.3 billion asset (as of March 31, 2021) Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 198 financial centers, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes’ list of “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks” for 2021. Additional information about Simmons and Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Investor and Media Contact        
Ed Bilek                                                        
EVP, Director of Investor Relations                                
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com                                
205.612.3378 (mobile)





