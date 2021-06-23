checkAd

Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 22:30  |  43   |   |   

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire for approximately $900 million five general acute care hospitals from Tenet Healthcare (“Tenet”) (NYSE: THC), in conjunction with Steward Health Care System’s (“Steward”) acquisition of the operations of the facilities.

The hospitals will be leased pursuant to MPT’s master lease agreement with Steward, which is expected to exercise its options to extend the lease term to expire in 2041, leaving a five-year extension option remaining. The Company expects to initially fund the total cash consideration using cash on hand, as well as funds from the closing of binding property sales, proceeds from loan repayments, and funds from other anticipated capital recycling transactions with an aggregate value projected to exceed $1 billion. Collectively, the pricing of these transactions is expected to provide an attractive cost of equity capital to fund the Florida sale-leaseback transaction and other announced investments, including MPT’s recently announced agreement to acquire 18 inpatient behavioral health hospitals. The sources of financing actually used will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. The Florida sale-leaseback transactions are expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are excited to own these essential community hospitals in areas with positive demographic trends at a very attractive yield,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Furthermore, we have a great deal of confidence in Dr. Ralph de la Torre and the Steward team and believe that their physician-led operating model will further enhance the level of care each facility has long been providing to its local population.”

Benefits of Transaction

  • Expected to Achieve Immediate Accretion. The strong cash and GAAP returns related to the sale-leaseback transaction, along with MPT’s attractive cost of capital, are expected to result at closing in immediate improvement in per share net income and funds from operations.
  • Attractive Infrastructure Hospitals with a History of Profitability and Strengthening Demographics. Located in infill locations in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward areas, the facilities serve a dense, growing, and aging population. The facilities are familiar to local patients and physicians and are expected to provide an enhanced quality of care and level of profitability following significant planned investment by Steward in new technology, infrastructure, and physician network growth.
  • Improved Portfolio Diversification. MPT’s largest individual property investment represents only 2.6% of pro forma total gross assets. In addition, with an expanded presence in Florida, none of the six distinct regional portfolios operated by Steward are projected to account for more than roughly 28% of MPT’s overall portfolio operated by Steward.

The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. MPT cannot give assurances that the transactions will be successfully consummated as described above or at all.

Seite 1 von 3
Medical Properties Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Medzinischer Reit mit Potenzial in der Zukunft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire for approximately $900 million five general acute care hospitals from Tenet Healthcare (“Tenet”) (NYSE: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Medical Properties: Weitere 950 Mio. US-Dollar für weiteres (Dividenden-)Wachstum
22.06.21
„Wow, sind die günstig!“ 2 Top-Aktien im Überblick!
17.06.21
KGV 12,7, Dividendenrendite 5,26 %: Eine nette Wahl für wachsendes passives Einkommen?
15.06.21
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
04.06.21
Obacht, Fool! Dieser Top-REIT mit Wachstum & über 5 % Dividendenrendite ist jetzt besonders spannend!
28.05.21
Aktie von Medical Properties: Nicht „bloß eine konstante Dividende von über 5 %“
26.05.21
Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
26.05.21
Wie ich jetzt 4.000 Euro investieren würde, um 200 Euro & mehr passives Einkommen zu ergattern