Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire for approximately $900 million five general acute care hospitals from Tenet Healthcare (“Tenet”) (NYSE: THC), in conjunction with Steward Health Care System’s (“Steward”) acquisition of the operations of the facilities.
The hospitals will be leased pursuant to MPT’s master lease agreement with Steward, which is expected to exercise its options to extend the lease term to expire in 2041, leaving a five-year extension option remaining. The Company expects to initially fund the total cash consideration using cash on hand, as well as funds from the closing of binding property sales, proceeds from loan repayments, and funds from other anticipated capital recycling transactions with an aggregate value projected to exceed $1 billion. Collectively, the pricing of these transactions is expected to provide an attractive cost of equity capital to fund the Florida sale-leaseback transaction and other announced investments, including MPT’s recently announced agreement to acquire 18 inpatient behavioral health hospitals. The sources of financing actually used will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. The Florida sale-leaseback transactions are expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
“We are excited to own these essential community hospitals in areas with positive demographic trends at a very attractive yield,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Furthermore, we have a great deal of confidence in Dr. Ralph de la Torre and the Steward team and believe that their physician-led operating model will further enhance the level of care each facility has long been providing to its local population.”
Benefits of Transaction
- Expected to Achieve Immediate Accretion. The strong cash and GAAP returns related to the sale-leaseback transaction, along with MPT’s attractive cost of capital, are expected to result at closing in immediate improvement in per share net income and funds from operations.
- Attractive Infrastructure Hospitals with a History of Profitability and Strengthening Demographics. Located in infill locations in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward areas, the facilities serve a dense, growing, and aging population. The facilities are familiar to local patients and physicians and are expected to provide an enhanced quality of care and level of profitability following significant planned investment by Steward in new technology, infrastructure, and physician network growth.
- Improved Portfolio Diversification. MPT’s largest individual property investment represents only 2.6% of pro forma total gross assets. In addition, with an expanded presence in Florida, none of the six distinct regional portfolios operated by Steward are projected to account for more than roughly 28% of MPT’s overall portfolio operated by Steward.
The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. MPT cannot give assurances that the transactions will be successfully consummated as described above or at all.
|Diskussion: Medzinischer Reit mit Potenzial in der Zukunft
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare