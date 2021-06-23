Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire for approximately $900 million five general acute care hospitals from Tenet Healthcare (“Tenet”) (NYSE: THC), in conjunction with Steward Health Care System’s (“Steward”) acquisition of the operations of the facilities.

The hospitals will be leased pursuant to MPT’s master lease agreement with Steward, which is expected to exercise its options to extend the lease term to expire in 2041, leaving a five-year extension option remaining. The Company expects to initially fund the total cash consideration using cash on hand, as well as funds from the closing of binding property sales, proceeds from loan repayments, and funds from other anticipated capital recycling transactions with an aggregate value projected to exceed $1 billion. Collectively, the pricing of these transactions is expected to provide an attractive cost of equity capital to fund the Florida sale-leaseback transaction and other announced investments, including MPT’s recently announced agreement to acquire 18 inpatient behavioral health hospitals. The sources of financing actually used will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. The Florida sale-leaseback transactions are expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.