checkAd

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Conditional Redemption of 6.50% Notes due 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC) announced today that it has caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 6.50% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 390320 307; NASDAQ: GECCL) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem, in whole, the issued and outstanding Notes, pursuant to Section 1104 of the Indenture, dated as of September 18, 2017, by and between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as trustee (the “Trustee”), and Section 1.01(h) of the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 18, 2017, by and between the Company and the Trustee. The Company will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Notes on July 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from April 30, 2021, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Questions relating to the notice of redemption should be directed to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC via telephone at 1 (800) 937–5449.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375–3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Conditional Redemption of 6.50% Notes due 2022 WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC) announced today that it has caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 6.50% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 390320 307; NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus