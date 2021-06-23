checkAd

United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 23:00  |  14   |   |   

On June 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (the "Company")(NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank (the "Bank"), declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's board or its structure. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and particularly the section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United Security Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On June 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (the "Company")(NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank (the "Bank"), declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels