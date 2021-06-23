Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions" or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, announced today that it has reached agreement in principle on pricing and syndication for a $400 million add-on to its existing senior secured term loan B due 2026 (the “Add-On”), subject to certain conditions. The Add-On remains subject to the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Coventya Holding SAS (the “Coventya Acquisition”) and the finalization and execution of its definitive documentation. Proceeds from the Add-On will be used to finance a portion of the €420 million consideration for the Coventya Acquisition and transactions costs, fees and expenses related to this transaction and the Add-On, as well as for general corporate purposes. The funding of the Add-On is expected to close concurrently with the Coventya Acquisition, which closing remains subject to certain closing conditions.
President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “We are pleased by the ongoing strong support for Element Solutions in the debt capital markets which have provided attractively-priced capital to fund our growth. Upon closing of this financing, we will have fully financed our pending acquisition of Coventya. The sign-to-close process continues at pace, and we look forward to providing further updates on this transaction on our second quarter 2021 earnings call.”
In connection with the Coventya Acquisition and the Add-On, both Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings affirmed their corporate-level ratings of the Company of Ba2 and BB, and the senior secured tranche ratings of Ba1 and BBB-, respectively. The Add-On will be fungible with the existing senior secured term loan B with a periodic interest rate identical to the interest rate of the existing term loan B, or LIBOR base rate plus a 2.00% spread. The Company is currently exploring opportunities to capture lower cash interest rates for some or all of the Add-On via derivative instruments.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about Element Solutions is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
