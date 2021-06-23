Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions" or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, announced today that it has reached agreement in principle on pricing and syndication for a $400 million add-on to its existing senior secured term loan B due 2026 (the “Add-On”), subject to certain conditions. The Add-On remains subject to the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Coventya Holding SAS (the “Coventya Acquisition”) and the finalization and execution of its definitive documentation. Proceeds from the Add-On will be used to finance a portion of the €420 million consideration for the Coventya Acquisition and transactions costs, fees and expenses related to this transaction and the Add-On, as well as for general corporate purposes. The funding of the Add-On is expected to close concurrently with the Coventya Acquisition, which closing remains subject to certain closing conditions.

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “We are pleased by the ongoing strong support for Element Solutions in the debt capital markets which have provided attractively-priced capital to fund our growth. Upon closing of this financing, we will have fully financed our pending acquisition of Coventya. The sign-to-close process continues at pace, and we look forward to providing further updates on this transaction on our second quarter 2021 earnings call.”