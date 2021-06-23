CCL Industries Announces New Leadership at Checkpoint

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B) (“the Company”), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, today announced Ben Lilienthal as the new President of its Checkpoint unit headquartered in Thorofare, NJ. Mr. Lilienthal replaces John Dargan, who is retiring from the Company, and will transition to his new role over this summer as he relocates to the United States from Mexico. He retains his regional oversight role for all the Company’s business units in Mexico including the Innovia sales units in the United States, which handle exports from the large supply plant in Zacapu.



Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ben joined CCL in 2002, and over the last two decades transformed our operations in Mexico into an earnings powerhouse for the Company where we now employ approximately 3,000 people. His unique leadership style, international experience, strong technology background and deep label industry knowledge make him ideally suited to this important new challenge.”