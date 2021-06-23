checkAd

CCL Industries Announces New Leadership at Checkpoint

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B) (“the Company”), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, today announced Ben Lilienthal as the new President of its Checkpoint unit headquartered in Thorofare, NJ. Mr. Lilienthal replaces John Dargan, who is retiring from the Company, and will transition to his new role over this summer as he relocates to the United States from Mexico. He retains his regional oversight role for all the Company’s business units in Mexico including the Innovia sales units in the United States, which handle exports from the large supply plant in Zacapu.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ben joined CCL in 2002, and over the last two decades transformed our operations in Mexico into an earnings powerhouse for the Company where we now employ approximately 3,000 people. His unique leadership style, international experience, strong technology background and deep label industry knowledge make him ideally suited to this important new challenge.”

For more information on CCL, visit our website - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer 		416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,200 people operating 191 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.





