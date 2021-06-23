checkAd

Rogers Communications 2Q21 Investment Community Teleconference July 21, 2021 at 8 00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To access the teleconference, the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-915-3239 (1-800-319-4610 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and requesting access to Rogers’ second quarter 2021 results teleconference.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks by dialing 604-638-9010 (1-800-319-6413 toll free for North America) and providing the access code 7237.

About Rogers: Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

