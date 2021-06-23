TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.



To access the teleconference, the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-915-3239 (1-800-319-4610 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and requesting access to Rogers’ second quarter 2021 results teleconference.