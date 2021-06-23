checkAd

Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials

Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW) today announced the results for the 10 proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting on June 23, 2021. Artius reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between Artius and Origin Materials were approved by the Artius shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place prior to market open on Friday, June 25, 2021. Following closing of the business combination, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “ORGN” and “ORGNW”, respectively, starting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

About Origin Materials
 Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first commercial plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a second commercial plant expected to be operational in 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Artius Acquisition Inc.
 Artius is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Artius was co-founded by Charles Drucker, the former CEO of WorldPay, Inc., a leading payments company, and its predecessor company, Vantiv. Inc., and Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://www.artiuscapital.com/acquisition.

